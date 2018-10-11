Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss song


Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss song

Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss song to Shatta wale,describing it as disrespectful and needless.

  • Published:
play

Shatta Wale’s brother, Flossy Bladed expressed his disappointment to Sarkodie for releasing a diss song to Shatta Wale and insisted Sarkodie could have handled the issue in a better way.

According to Flossy Blade, when he was informed about the diss song from Sarkodie to Shatta Wale, he refused to believe it because he knew Sark has a good friendly relationship with his brother only to find out the diss song.

Explaining further, Flossy Blade stated that his brother always say the exact things he says on radio about Sarkodie to him personally and he never gets angry.

READ MORE: Don’t reply else u will lose big time -Rapper advices to Shatta Wale

So he was expecting as a brother, Sarkodie will call Shatta Wale and tell him to stop if he finds what he is doing or saying wrong and not to descend into the gutters with him.

Watching video below:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Guru: Don’t reply else you will lose big time -Rapper advices to Shatta Wale Guru Don’t reply else you will lose big time -Rapper advices to Shatta Wale
Nana Opoku Ashis: Don’t reply Sarkodie’s diss – Kumi Guitar's manager advices Shatta Wale Nana Opoku Ashis Don’t reply Sarkodie’s diss – Kumi Guitar's manager advices Shatta Wale
Friendship Goals: 10 beautiful photos of Sarkodie and Shatta Wale before the diss song Friendship Goals 10 beautiful photos of Sarkodie and Shatta Wale before the diss song
Efya: Singer discloses why most men can’t date her Efya Singer discloses why most men can’t date her
My Advice: Sarkodie’s diss song to Shatta Wale featured on BBC My Advice Sarkodie’s diss song to Shatta Wale featured on BBC
Photos: 9 times Shatta Wale wore the ‘Alumi’ blings Sarkodie talked about in the diss song Photos 9 times Shatta Wale wore the ‘Alumi’ blings Sarkodie talked about in the diss song

Recommended Videos

Video: Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss song Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss song
Celeb Beef: Celebrities react to Sarkodie's ADVICE (Shatta Wale diss) Celeb Beef Celebrities react to Sarkodie's ADVICE (Shatta Wale diss)
Menzgold Woes: I fear Zylofon Media may suffer – Stonebwoy Menzgold Woes I fear Zylofon Media may suffer – Stonebwoy



Top Articles

1 Small Girl With Big God Here are all the businesses owned by Fella Makafuibullet
2 Hot Video Watch Sista Afia 'grind' Gasmilla to heaven and backbullet
3 Fella Makafui Actress breaks silence on alleged cheating with Medikalbullet
4 My Advice Sarkodie’s diss song to Shatta Wale featured on BBCbullet
5 Rapper Ayigbe Edem breaks the Internet with gorgeous family photobullet
6 Social media reactions Here is what Ghanaians are saying about...bullet
7 Photos 9 times Shatta Wale wore the ‘Alumi’ blings Sarkodie...bullet
8 Wendy Shay Singer squeezes her 'boobs' live on camerabullet
9 Video Watch Pastor Chris kill the “Shaku Shaku” dance at...bullet
10 Efya Singer discloses why most men can’t date herbullet

Related Articles

Friendship Goals 10 beautiful photos of Sarkodie and Shatta Wale before the diss song
Nana Opoku Ashis Don’t reply Sarkodie’s diss – Kumi Guitar's manager advices Shatta Wale
Efya Singer discloses why most men can’t date her
My Advice Sarkodie’s diss song to Shatta Wale featured on BBC
Social media reactions Here is what Ghanaians are saying about Sarkodie's diss song to Shatta Wale
Wendy Shay Singer squeezes her 'boobs' live on camera
Rapper Ayigbe Edem breaks the Internet with gorgeous family photo
Small Girl With Big God Here are all the businesses owned by Fella Makafui
Kwaw Kese I have not stopped smoking marijuana – Rapper
Jezz! Shatta Wale's songs sounds like ‘toilet’ – David Oscar

Top Videos

1 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
2 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
3 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
4 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s abortion...bullet
5 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with...bullet
6 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
7 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for...bullet
8 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her...bullet
9 Video I will not pay any Ghanaian video director to...bullet
10 EBONYbullet

Celebrities

Singer I’ve not spoken to my father for twelve years now – Kelvyn Boy
Jezz! Shatta Wale's songs sounds like ‘toilet’ – David Oscar
Kwaw Kese I have not stopped smoking marijuana – Rapper
Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with 'Maame Water'
X
Advertisement