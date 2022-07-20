Shatta Wale's lookalike causes traffic in Lapaz with his Benz and bodyguards (VIDEO)

In a video sighted by pulse.com.gh, the unknown young man showed up in Lapaz where he caused traffic as people around mistook him for Shatta Wale.

Pulse Ghana

The fans who thought he was Shatta Wale couldn't help but follow him whilst giving him fans as Shatta Wale. To make it more convincing, the yet-to-be-identified young man stood up through the sunroof of a Benz car he was inside and engaged with the fans in a way Shatta Wale will do.

In what is believed to be a deliberate stunt, Shatta Wale's lookalike also got macho men around his car acting his security detail. Ghanaian blogger, Sika Official shared the video on his Twitter page and it has since been going viral with mixed reactions from tweeps.