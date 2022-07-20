Social media has so far seen lookalikes of KiDi, Kuami Eugene and King Promise. The latest to join the list is another young man who has a striking resemblance to Shatta wale, hence, impersonating the Ghanaian artiste for fun.
Shatta Wale's lookalike causes traffic in Lapaz with his Benz and bodyguards (VIDEO)
It seems we are in the era of doppelgangers as a Shatta Wale look-alike has shown up.
In a video sighted by pulse.com.gh, the unknown young man showed up in Lapaz where he caused traffic as people around mistook him for Shatta Wale.
The fans who thought he was Shatta Wale couldn't help but follow him whilst giving him fans as Shatta Wale. To make it more convincing, the yet-to-be-identified young man stood up through the sunroof of a Benz car he was inside and engaged with the fans in a way Shatta Wale will do.
In what is believed to be a deliberate stunt, Shatta Wale's lookalike also got macho men around his car acting his security detail. Ghanaian blogger, Sika Official shared the video on his Twitter page and it has since been going viral with mixed reactions from tweeps.
"Wey he San go hire security guards u sure this ain’t Wale?" a Twitter user wrote and another said "The bodyguards way make boys trust him the more" with another tweep adding that "he throw throw cash all". Shatta wale is yet to respond to the video below.
