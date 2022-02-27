Shatta Wale's mother allegedly evicted from her house; begs Ghanaians for help

“Yes, I have been evicted from the East Legon apartment Shatta Wale got for me. Almost two weeks now, I’ve nowhere to stay. I’m currently homeless. All attempts to reach Shatta Wale to settle the debts the landlady claims I’m owing have been unsuccessful," she told Accra based HotFM in an interview.

She further begged Ghanaians to help her get a home because she couldn't contain the "embarrassment" anymore.