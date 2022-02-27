According to Shata Mama, as popularly called, her son has neglected her, hence the need for the request.
Shatta Wale's mother allegedly evicted from her house; begs Ghanaians for help
Madame Elsie Avemegah, the mother of Ghanaian artiste Shatta Wale, has cried for help from Ghanaians to enable her to pay for her house rent.
“Yes, I have been evicted from the East Legon apartment Shatta Wale got for me. Almost two weeks now, I’ve nowhere to stay. I’m currently homeless. All attempts to reach Shatta Wale to settle the debts the landlady claims I’m owing have been unsuccessful," she told Accra based HotFM in an interview.
She further begged Ghanaians to help her get a home because she couldn't contain the "embarrassment" anymore.
“Since my son is not helping me, I will please appeal to the public to help me rent a new apartment. They can either give me money to rent or gift me an apartment. I only need a place to call home. The embarrassment is too much,” Shatta Wale’s mother implored.
