Shatta Wale's songs sounds like ‘toilet’ – David Oscar

Stonebwoy is the arch-rival of Shatta Wale.

The two have often been at each other’s throat fighting over who owns the right to be called the dancehall king of Ghana, the two have been artists castigating at each other on social media.

However, comedian cum musician David Oscar Dogbe has joined the debate.

According to David Oscar, he sees songs produced by Shatta Wale as ‘ toilet’.

He took to his Facebook page to express his view on the Shatta Wale-Stonebwoy debate.

He wrote: "When Shatta Shitty Wale disrespects other artistes in Ghana, its ok .... and most of y'all hypocrites are unable to talk about it. But when I say his music sounds like TOILET as compared to Stonebwoy's, then you come here complaining, tell him that if he doesn't stop disrespecting Stonebwoy and other hardworking artistes... We will also not stop disrespecting him".