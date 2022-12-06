Shay Diva: Kenyan socialite sentenced to prison for stealing her dead sugar daddy's car

Shay Diva has been accused of accessing the National Transport and Safety Authority account of her late lover and transferred ownership of one of his vehicles to herself without following the due processes of succession.

Records at the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), indicate that Shay Diva filed the transfer of the log book by logging into the account of the deceased at 11.45 pm on April 26.

The transfer was authorised at 2 pm the next day, but there were no supporting documents from the owner.

Following Kumar's death in April 2021 at the age of 61, his family filed a complaint with the police after it was discovered that Shay Diva had taken the vehicle.

The family noted that the late business tycoon only gave the socialite the Landcruiser on a 'use and return basis' because they were in a relationship.

Shay Diva in her defence told the court that the Landcruiser was transferred to her without her knowledge and that she learned about it when she accessed her NTSA account.

However, one of the five witnesses who testified against Shay Diva told the court that the socialite blackmailed the late tycoon.

The witness, Chirag Bhatt, a manager of a hardware shop owned by the late tycoon, said that the socialite had threatened to expose their illicit relationship to his wife who lives in the UK.

He added that Shay Diva remained with the vehicle until Kumar’s death through blackmail.

Diva was charged with three counts of intermeddling with family estate, forgery and stealing, was found guilty of illegally transferring the ownership of the Toyota Landcruiser.

A guilty verdict was given on November 30, 2022, before she was ultimately sentenced on December 5, 2022 with the alternative of a Ksh200,000 fine.