'She came to rent, I want Patapaa back' - Queen Peezy

In an interview, she disclosed that she knew from the day one that her ex’s marriage with Liha would hit the rocks and, as such, was waiting for the moment to come so she can claim him back.

She added that Liha "came to rent and her time is up."

To her, the marriage between Patapaa and Liha has affected the artiste’s career badly, as since they tied the knot, he has not seen any improvement.

Days ago, speculations were rife that the couple had separated and were about to divorce, after marrying a little over a year in Swedru.

Patapaa met Liha in the early months of 2019 after his European tour. Two years later, the lovers married at a wedding ceremony at Swedru on January 2, 2021.

Unfortunately for the couple, rumours have been rife on social media that they are no more together. Adomonline.com reports that “even though they have a baby together, the German lady and Patapaa, born Justice Amoah, are no longer seeing each other.”

In an interview with Adomonline.com, Patapaa’s father, Kwesi Amoah, however, debunked the divorce rumours but confirmed the couple is separated. The website has quoted him to have said that “he explained that they are legally married in court hence it cannot be said that his son is no longer married to Miller.”

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast based Kastle FM, Tuesday, Patapaa explained that his wife has only traveled back to Europe to work since she is not permanently based in Ghana.