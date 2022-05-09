The reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year whilst sharing his craziest moment with a fan, recalled how a lady grabbed his penis after requesting to take a photo with him. "She laughed and said she's heard things about me," he said.
'She touched my prick and laughed' - Disappointed KiDi narrates sexual abuse from fan
KiDi has disclosed that he has been abused by a female fan.
According to the 'Touch It' singer, the incident happened in public when he attended a birthday event organized by Twins Dnt Beg.
"I went to a birthday party, I wasn't planning to perform but there are my brothers so I did a couple of things so when I got down, this girl approached me and said she wanna take a picture with me," he recounted
He continued that "obviously she wasn't from here (Ghanaian), I was like cool cause I am a nice guy. When she was crossing to the side she stood in front of me. She was taller than me, I was looking at her and she just grabbed my manhood. After she laughed and said she's heard things about me".
The Ghanaian singer was speaking in an interview with Citi FM's AJ Akuoko-Sarpong. "I just walked away and I didn't say anything. I just left so her friends and certain people that I know came to say that they were so sorry...we don't talk about these things but if it is a guy they claim he likes it.
"What I portray doesn't give you the chance to...I want people to be respectful. There is nothing wrong with showing love but be respectful. I will never walk to a female artiste that I love and inappropriately touch them," the 'Touch It' singer concluded.
