RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

She was all over the place! - Mercy Aseidu praises Nana Ama McBrown for MCing her birthday party

Authors:

David Mawuli

Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu is full of praise after fellow actress Nana Ama McBrown graced her 50th birthday party and MC’d it.

Nana Ama McBrown and Akrobeto
Nana Ama McBrown and Akrobeto Pulse Ghana

Mercy Asiedu, who turned 50 over the weekend, received massive love on social media but received much better love when she organised a ‘huge’ party to cap her celebration.

Recommended articles

Nana Ama McBrown, Kofi Adu (Agya Koo), Ellen Kyei Whites, Bill Asamoah, Emelia Brobbey, and other stars were present at the birthday party held in Kumasi over the weekend.

Mercy Asiedu said her colleagues made her day a special one, not because of the crowd but because they mean so much to her.

But she reserved special praise for Nana Ama McBrown who MC’d the event.

According to Mercy Asiedu, the “United Entertainment” show host was all over the place, adding that her good heart is not common.

“Friends and Family, help me say a veeerrryyyy BIG thank you to @iamamamcbrown for the love, support, care, affection and, everything she gave me on my birthday,” she wrote on her Instagram page today.

“She was all over the place! A good heart like yours is not common. I love you Sweet Sister!” she added.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable

Pawpaw: The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable [15 Health Benefits]

5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

Here are 5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side chicks [Credit Starz]