She was all over the place! - Mercy Aseidu praises Nana Ama McBrown for MCing her birthday party

Nana Ama McBrown, Kofi Adu (Agya Koo), Ellen Kyei Whites, Bill Asamoah, Emelia Brobbey, and other stars were present at the birthday party held in Kumasi over the weekend.

Mercy Asiedu said her colleagues made her day a special one, not because of the crowd but because they mean so much to her.

But she reserved special praise for Nana Ama McBrown who MC’d the event.

According to Mercy Asiedu, the “United Entertainment” show host was all over the place, adding that her good heart is not common.

“Friends and Family, help me say a veeerrryyyy BIG thank you to @iamamamcbrown for the love, support, care, affection and, everything she gave me on my birthday,” she wrote on her Instagram page today.