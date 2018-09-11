Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Sherifa Gunu breaks up with Nigerian husband


Celebrity Marriage Sherifa Gunu breaks up with Nigerian husband

Sherifa Gunu has sadly come to an end as the musician announced her marital status as being single.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sherifa Gunu breaks up with Nigerian husband play

Sherifa Gunu breaks up with Nigerian husband

Ghanaian singer, Sherifa Gunu, has finally opened up over breakup rumours with her Nigerian husband.

The celebrated musician, got married to Ikechukwu Sunday,a Nigerian in 2014 and has two children with him.

Sherifa Gunu in an interview with DJ Premier On Accra 100.5FM, hinted that she has been divorced for a while and apologized to her fans for keeping it under wraps.

READ ALSO: Sherifa Gunu reunites with her former manager

Sherifa Gunu breaks up with Nigerian husband play

Sherifa Gunu breaks up with Nigerian husband

 

“Sorry to my fans, maybe some of you might be heart broken because a lot of things is going on.I’m no more married… I have kept it for a long time but for somethings, there is no need, you have to move on.” Sherifa Gunu stated.

Though Sherifa did not disclose what caused her divorce with Nigerian Business man Ikechukwu Sunday, she asserted that she believes God knows what’s best and assured her fans that she had moved on.

“Now I’m not married, I got divorced because God knows best in everything. I believe in miracles, I believe in destiny, I believe I’m a strong person and I have moved on” she stated.

Sherifa Gunu breaks up with Nigerian husband play

Sherifa Gunu breaks up with Nigerian husband

 

The mother of two also mentioned that her divorce has affected her children but added that her faith in God will see them through.

“I have my beautiful children around me and they are growing well, God is taking care of us, we are perfect. Yes it has affected them for sometime but if you have faith, you will believe that everything happens for a reason, especially people like me, anything that happens, God is still king.” She stated.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Again! How can you threaten the dancehall president? - Shatta Wale asks Again! How can you threaten the dancehall president? - Shatta Wale asks
Hair Goals: Ghanaian celebrities who rocked dyed hair in style Hair Goals Ghanaian celebrities who rocked dyed hair in style
Akorfa Edjeani: Exposing your body does not turn guys on - Actress Akorfa Edjeani Exposing your body does not turn guys on - Actress
Actress: 5 gorgeous photos of Lydia Forson showing 'sexy is not a size' Actress 5 gorgeous photos of Lydia Forson showing 'sexy is not a size'
Teebillz: Tiwa Savage's estranged husband deletes controversial Instagram post Teebillz Tiwa Savage's estranged husband deletes controversial Instagram post
Strong Words! Shatta Wale would be dead if he was in Jamaica – Stonebwoy Strong Words! Shatta Wale would be dead if he was in Jamaica – Stonebwoy

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Rap music does not pay in Ghana - Joey B Celebrity News Rap music does not pay in Ghana - Joey B
Fella Makafui: Actress rides in new sports car with customized number plate Fella Makafui Actress rides in new sports car with customized number plate
Ebo Whyte: There was prophecy I won’t live to see my birthday – Playwright Ebo Whyte There was prophecy I won’t live to see my birthday – Playwright



Top Articles

1 Shatta Wale Diss Cut him a slack, Samini defends angry Stonebwoy for...bullet
2 Sky bar Which bar has Shatta Wale raised, chop bar or beer bar? -...bullet
3 Money Talks Fella Makafui gets new customized convertible sports carbullet
4 Hot! Stop telling people I killed my mother – Stonebwoy blasts Shattabullet
5 Nipple Show Nicki Minaj's boobs slipped out of dress while...bullet
6 Strong Words! Shatta Wale would be dead if he was in Jamaica –...bullet
7 Twitter War Stonebwoy joins Kwaw Kese to 'diss' Shatta Walebullet
8 Giovani Caleb Starr FM & GH One TV’s presenter involved in...bullet
9 Secret Out Shatta Wale was saved from being beaten in...bullet
10 Actress 5 photo of Benedicta Gafah that will make you...bullet

Related Articles

Akorfa Edjeani Exposing your body does not turn guys on - Actress
Actress 5 gorgeous photos of Lydia Forson showing 'sexy is not a size'
Strong Words! Shatta Wale would be dead if he was in Jamaica – Stonebwoy
Money Talks Fella Makafui gets new customized convertible sports car
Shatta Wale Diss Cut him a slack, Samini defends angry Stonebwoy for Shatta Wale diss
Secret Out Shatta Wale was saved from being beaten in London - Stonebwoy
MUSIGA GH₵2million Saga Even Jesus Christ was criticized – Obour
Sky bar Which bar has Shatta Wale raised, chop bar or beer bar? - Stonebwoy quizzes
Hot! Stop telling people I killed my mother – Stonebwoy blasts Shatta
Giovani Caleb Starr FM & GH One TV’s presenter involved in accident

Top Videos

1 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
2 Video My mum told me not to attack ladies - Kuami Eugenebullet
3 Explosive! Jay Peacock breaks silence on "hiding Castro in Australia"bullet
4 Video Zylofon boss shows how to blow cash on wife's birthdaybullet
5 Video I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
6 Video I was thrown out of the house in 2003 when I was 21 - Delaybullet
7 EBONYbullet
8 Video John Dumelo dated and left my sister - James...bullet
9 Video I need licence to grow "wee" in Ghana - Saminibullet
10 Video I performed my song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s...bullet

Celebrities

Even Jesus Christ was criticized – Obour on MUSIGA GH₵2million Saga
MUSIGA GH₵2million Saga Even Jesus Christ was criticized – Obour
6 gospel songs we hope to hear in church this weekend
Pulse List 6 gospel songs we hope to hear in church this weekend
Salinko celebrates 1year anniversary with wife
Actor Photos of Salinko's beautiful wife as they celebrate anniversary
So 'niggas' are living my past life - Kwaw Kese teases Shatta Wale
Twitter War So 'niggas' are living my past life - Kwaw Kese shades Shatta Wale
X
Advertisement