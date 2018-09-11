Sherifa Gunu breaks up with Nigerian husband

news

Ghanaian singer, Sherifa Gunu, has finally opened up over breakup rumours with her Nigerian husband.

The celebrated musician, got married to Ikechukwu Sunday,a Nigerian in 2014 and has two children with him.



Sherifa Gunu in an interview with DJ Premier On Accra 100.5FM, hinted that she has been divorced for a while and apologized to her fans for keeping it under wraps.

“Sorry to my fans, maybe some of you might be heart broken because a lot of things is going on.I’m no more married… I have kept it for a long time but for somethings, there is no need, you have to move on.” Sherifa Gunu stated.

Though Sherifa did not disclose what caused her divorce with Nigerian Business man Ikechukwu Sunday, she asserted that she believes God knows what’s best and assured her fans that she had moved on.

“Now I’m not married, I got divorced because God knows best in everything. I believe in miracles, I believe in destiny, I believe I’m a strong person and I have moved on” she stated.

The mother of two also mentioned that her divorce has affected her children but added that her faith in God will see them through.

“I have my beautiful children around me and they are growing well, God is taking care of us, we are perfect. Yes it has affected them for sometime but if you have faith, you will believe that everything happens for a reason, especially people like me, anything that happens, God is still king.” She stated.