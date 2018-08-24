Shirley Frimpong-Manso quit TV Africa

news

It's been barely nine months since TV Africa rebranded.

Shirley Frimpong Manso was appointed as the Chief Operating Officer of TV Africa, barely six months, she has resigned from her post.

According to reports, the movie producer quit out of frustration from complaints by workers who have not been paid for a couple of months.

She was appointed to her post to help place the station in the better position in the competitive media market. This was after TV Africa had undergone rebranding of its programmes, style and content.

The rebranding process brought on board Ghanaian politician Obuobia Darko Opoku, actress Nikki Samonas and Khadijat El- Alawa as their morning show hosts.

Shirley is the CEO of Sparrow Productions and has over 30 films to her credit.