The Ghanaian millionaire has shocked onlookers in Accra today as he pulled out a 2022 Bugatti Chiron, a 16-cylinder engine super sports car that features four turbochargers and cranks out at least 1500 horsepower.
Shock Despite pulls out over $3m worth Bugatti Chiron in Accra as birthday gift (WATCH)
Dr Osei Kwame Despite has done it again by adding a new luxury sports car to his garage.
The car, a 2022 model is said to be worth between $3 million and $4 million. The business showed off the car at the East Legon Executive Fitness club premises, where members converged for a workout and sports routine.
The new car which comes as a birthday gift the millionaire bought for himself was driven to the premises by his son, Kennedy Osei. The expensive car pulled a crowd of onlookers who were in shock to see such an expensive car in Ghana.
According to reports, Bugatti has built only 30 versions of the car. This would become the first time a model of it has been spotted in Ghana. Check it out in the video below.
