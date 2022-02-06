The car, a 2022 model is said to be worth between $3 million and $4 million. The business showed off the car at the East Legon Executive Fitness club premises, where members converged for a workout and sports routine.

Pulse Ghana

The new car which comes as a birthday gift the millionaire bought for himself was driven to the premises by his son, Kennedy Osei. The expensive car pulled a crowd of onlookers who were in shock to see such an expensive car in Ghana.