Date Rush, a reality show aired on TV3 launched its sixth season last night with a new crop of ladies looking for a date that can lead to anything possible so far as relationship is concerned.
Shocker as boyfriend claims to have spotted girlfriend on Date Rush looking for love
Shock visited a young man on Sunday evening after he spotted his lover looking for love on a TV show.
Whilst Ghanaians were glued to their TV sets to catch up with the drama that unfolds on the weekend-aired reality show, a Twitter user by the name @bobshmurdagh claims that he has spotted his lover on the show.
"Fear women oOoOO. I am seeing my girlfriend, it's not like my ex o. My serious girlfriend on #daterush. Fear women and live long. My chest" he tweeted and later disclosed her name when he added that "fear Portia's. That's all I have to say. I'm sleeping".
However, Portia the Date Rush candidate is yet to respond to the claims by @bobshmurdagh. Check out his tweets below and what some tweeps have to say.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh