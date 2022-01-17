Shocker as boyfriend claims to have spotted girlfriend on Date Rush looking for love

Whilst Ghanaians were glued to their TV sets to catch up with the drama that unfolds on the weekend-aired reality show, a Twitter user by the name @bobshmurdagh claims that he has spotted his lover on the show.

"Fear women oOoOO. I am seeing my girlfriend, it's not like my ex o. My serious girlfriend on #daterush. Fear women and live long. My chest" he tweeted and later disclosed her name when he added that "fear Portia's. That's all I have to say. I'm sleeping".