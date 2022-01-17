RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shocker as boyfriend claims to have spotted girlfriend on Date Rush looking for love

Selorm Tali

Shock visited a young man on Sunday evening after he spotted his lover looking for love on a TV show.

Giovano, host of Date Rush

Date Rush, a reality show aired on TV3 launched its sixth season last night with a new crop of ladies looking for a date that can lead to anything possible so far as relationship is concerned.

Whilst Ghanaians were glued to their TV sets to catch up with the drama that unfolds on the weekend-aired reality show, a Twitter user by the name @bobshmurdagh claims that he has spotted his lover on the show.

"Fear women oOoOO. I am seeing my girlfriend, it's not like my ex o. My serious girlfriend on #daterush. Fear women and live long. My chest" he tweeted and later disclosed her name when he added that "fear Portia's. That's all I have to say. I'm sleeping".

However, Portia the Date Rush candidate is yet to respond to the claims by @bobshmurdagh. Check out his tweets below and what some tweeps have to say.

