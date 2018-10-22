Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

If you are not a tall and well-built man never plans of approaching actress Adjoa Smart.

Veteran actress Adwoa Smart born Belinda Naa Ode has disclosed that her type of man must be tall, clean and handsome.

According to the actress who has been off the screens for years, she loves well-built men who can make her feel better.

Speaking in an interview on delay show, Adjoa Smart said short men should never think of even approaching her because they are not her “taste”.

READ MORE: Wendy Shay singing praises and worship is the best thing you'll see(Video)

Watch video below: