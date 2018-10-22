Pulse.com.gh logo
Don’t come closer if you are not tall and well built man – Adjoa Smart

According to her, if you don’t have these features, don’t approach her with a relationship proposal message.

play

If you are not a tall and well-built man never plans of approaching actress Adjoa Smart.

Veteran actress Adwoa Smart born Belinda Naa Ode has disclosed that her type of man must be tall, clean and handsome.

According to the actress who has been off the screens for years, she loves well-built men who can make her feel better.

Speaking in an interview on delay show, Adjoa Smart said short men should never think of even approaching her because they are not her “taste”.

Watch video below:

 

