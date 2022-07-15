Side-chics won't be there when you grow, take care of your wives - Producer to men

"Men, whatever you do, love and care for your wives. Sidechics won’t be there at 75 and 80," he said.

Mr Soberekon's comments come after Olu Jacobs and his wife, Joke Silva made a public appearance. The two were seen together when the veteran actor turned 80 years.

In Joke's birthday message to her husband, she opened up on how they met on a production set and the journey to their love affair.

She said, “It was just before the celebration of Nigeria’s 21st anniversary. Ms Edith Enem was the artistic director of the National Theatre at the time, and they wanted to put up a production of ‘Jero’s Metamorphosis.

We were in rehearsals one day at the main bowl…and I was told to go call Ms Enem to come and take a look at what we had rehearsed. And as I opened the curtain, I just heard this incredible voice that went ‘Wow! This is the standard of the woman I’m going to marry.’ And I’m like what kind of standard line is that, and I looked him up and down and, I thought it, what rubbish.

But, he came over to rehearsals and was just such a wonderful person to work with. He realised he had made a faux pas and tried to get in my good graces after that. And we became excellent friends,”

That was the beginning of what has led to 37 years of blissful marriage."

Here message, hence, triggered the talent manager to send his advice to men.

He emphasised that wives are a blessing to men, especially during the odd hours of life, so, men should rather stick to their wives rather than chase other women.