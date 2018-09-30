Wendy Shay denies accusations that she slept with manager Bullet

news

Singer Wendy Shay has denied ever sleeping with her manager Bullet.

Speaking on the Delay Show, she said Bullet has never proposed to her ever since she joined Ruff Town Records.

According to her, she lives in her house and not with Bullet and therefore it is not possible for Bullet to sleep with her.

Her denial follows report by Pulse.com.gh that she has been caught having an affair with her manager.

Informants, who requested anonymity, said they were at the Sowutuom Police Station to bail an inmate when they saw Bullet head into the station followed by a fair lady to lodge a complaint.

They alleged that they saw Wendy Shay in the backseat of Bullet’s car looking very disturbed as the complaint was being made.

Further investigations by the sources revealed that Bullet had been caught by the woman in question with the singer Wendy Shay in bed naked, to which Wendy denied.

The woman is said to be an ex-lover of Bullet who had flown in from Europe to surprise him only to be met with the unpleasant surprise of the singer naked in bed with her manager.

Bullet's ex-lover alleged that she had previously caught him in the same bed they bought together with the late Ebony and another white lady.

She is said to have suffered abuse from Bullet which had left her in hospital admission for several times but she always kept the issue to herself.

Bullet’s ex is also believed to have said the artiste manager constantly abused the late Ebony Reigns by beating her up when she failed to meet certain deadlines on her songs.

The sources claim the woman is said to have invested a lot of money into projects by Bullet and told him she was not afraid of reporting him to the police even if he was popular and could get himself out of the situation.

It is claimed that Bullet was not regretful and went out of the station in anger after filing the report at the Sowutuom Police Station.

The source also claims the woman in question looked like the lady who escorted and sat by Bullet during the burial service of the late Ebony Reigns.