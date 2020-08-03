There are reports that the younger brother to American singer, Frank Ocean has been killed in a fiery car crash.

According to PageSix, the young man and his friend were both killed early Sunday, August 2, 2020, when a car they were riding in crashed into a tree and went up in flames in Southern California.

Breaux was driving with his friend, Ezekiel “Zeek” Bishop when the car veered off Westlake Boulevard in Thousand Oaks at around 1:40 a.m.

Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene to discover the car fully engulfed in flames.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

It is not clear who was driving the car at the time of the accident.

Until their death, the two young men were members of the Oaks Christian High School Class of 2019 had been driving south near Skelton Canyon when their car left the road and smashed into a tree.