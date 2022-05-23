Sir John’s Saga: Stonebwoy reacts with a picture of Akufo-Addo

Since a page of the will was leaked on social media, the late Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission has been trending.

This is because he bequeathed portions of the Achimota Forest, which has also been in the news to some of his family members.

After news broke about the decision by the late politician to will some state properties to his relatives, investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni dug deeper to find the full details of the will.

Below is a part of the report by Manasseh.

On page 4 of the will, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, whose office was situated at the Achimota Forest until his death, states:

“I give my land situate at the Achimota Forest in the name of Jakaypro Limited and measuring 5.541 acres to the following persons forever.

Yaw Amoateng Afriyie One (1) acre

Eva Akua Afriyie One (1) acre

Ivy Akua Afriyie One (1) acre

Elizabeth Asare Boateng (aka Mother) One (1) acre

Michael Owusu 1.541 acres

On page 5 of the will, it is stated: “I give my land also situate at the Achimota Forest in the name of Fasoh Limited and measuring 0.987acres to my nephews Michael Owusu, Yaw Boadu and Kwabena Amoateng forever.”

On the same page, the will states: “I jointly own a piece of land at Achimota Forest with Charles Owusu. Upon my demise, my portion of the said land should be given to Ruth Korkor Odonkor.”

That’s not all. On the same page 5 and still on the Achimota Forest, the will states: “I give my portion of land that jointly own at the Achimota Forest in the name of DML Limited to Elizabeth Asare Boateng who at the time of making this will is domiciled in the USA forever.”

The former head of the forestry commission also stated in the will that he owned land at the Ramsar area in Sakumono in Accra.