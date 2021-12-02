Sista Afia denies body enhancement surgery after Efia Odo dropped the hint on live TV

According to Ghanaian actress she spoke about 'Slay Queen' singer's body because "it was on her story, I thought everyone knew already".

Efia Odo on why she spoke about Sista Afia's alleged new body on TV

However, Sista Afia in a new interview has denied working on her body. “Well, I have changed. I have lost a lot of weight, and I have been doing so many crazy workouts," she said in an interview on United Showbiz.

Debunking the liposuction report, she said “I don’t know where they heard that from. Because when I was going to fix my body, who was there with me? Nobody was there. I am just minding my business, drinking a lot of water and just looking good. What is the big deal?”

According to Sista Afia, liposuction is just like surgeries to remove tumours and fibroids, therefore, once anyone is not comfortable with her body, he or she can feel free to do something about it.

She continued that “why does every time a girl looks good, then there’s an uproar about fixing their bodies? It doesn’t make sense. At the end of the day, even those with fibroids go to the hospitals to have it removed".