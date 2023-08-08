'No unity whatsoever' - Sista Afia on why the Ghana female industry isn’t a big success

Taking to her Twitter, the 'Weather' hitmaker highlighted the unfortunate tendency for some women to engage in subtle criticisms and gossip when another woman starts to excel, which has unfortunately become somewhat normalized in the country.

"In our industry the “female sector” when a woman is rising above other women other women starts talking lil behind their backs which is is a “norm” in our country which shouldn’t be. A rise of a women should be a win to all. Our mentality is sickening!" she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sista Afia also pointed out that the prevalent objectification and misrepresentation of women as mere "sex symbols" significantly hinder their progress, even if they're putting in significant effort and dedication.

"It’s not always who’s this one is sleeping with who this ones sponsor is. this girl this this girl that. It’s killing us. Too much talk and the politics no Dey hia."

Furthermore, she underscored the fact that women often struggle to provide the same level of mutual support that their male counterparts offer one another.

"I found that men engaged in substantially more self promotion than women. For example 4-5 male artists can feature on a song but we hardly do that" she added.

ADVERTISEMENT