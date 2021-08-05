RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘Sista Afia will join Moesha Buduong soon’ -Gospel musician claims

Ghanaian Gospel musician Musician who is the cousin of Popular female Gospel Musician Joyce Blessing has made a shocking revelation about Singer Sista Afia in a new video.

‘Sista Afia will join Moesha Buduong soon’ -Gospel musician claims
‘Sista Afia will join Moesha Buduong soon’ -Gospel musician claims

According to the talented singer who featured Sista Afia in his yet to be released Gospel song, he chose Sista Afia for the collaboration because God directed him to work with her.

Recommended articles

He said it is because she will also repent soon and spread the word of God just like how Moesha Buduong abandon her old ways to spread the Gospel.

“After listening to Sista Afia’s verse on my new song, i felt the Holy Spirit moving within me and It was no surprise to find out that she is the niece of Archbishop Duncan Williams.”

”She has a lot of Gospel in her and she will start spreading the word of God soon”; Davemens reveals.

Watch the video below:

Sista Afia Joins Moesha Buduong soon - Gospel Musician Davemens Makes Sh0cking Revelation

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

“I can’t take it” – Ghanaian lady flees from man she met online due to big 'joystick' (video)

“I can’t take it” – Ghanaian lady flees from man she met online due to large penis

Ghanaian vlogger screams as lady attends to him at Himba village where visitors are given sex (video)

Ghanaian vlogger screams as woman attends to him at Himba where visitors are welcomed with sex

Doctors remove twins from newborn baby girl's stomach (photos)

Van Vicker drops stunning family portraits to mark 44th birthday (PHOTOS)

Van Vicker and his family