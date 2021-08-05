‘Sista Afia will join Moesha Buduong soon’ -Gospel musician claims

He said it is because she will also repent soon and spread the word of God just like how Moesha Buduong abandon her old ways to spread the Gospel.

“After listening to Sista Afia’s verse on my new song, i felt the Holy Spirit moving within me and It was no surprise to find out that she is the niece of Archbishop Duncan Williams.”

”She has a lot of Gospel in her and she will start spreading the word of God soon”; Davemens reveals.