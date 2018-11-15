Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Sister, better know how to cook - Akosua Vee

Men prefer women who know how to cook - Wife of A-Plus

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Akosua Vee with husband A-Plus play

Akosua Vee with husband A-Plus

"If a man tells you he does not like a woman who can cook, he is lying"  - Wife Of A-Plus 

The wife of A-Plus, Akosua Vee has come out to share a marriage tip or relationship advice to her friends and fans.

According to Akosua the way to a man's heart can be through his stomach afterall. She shared in a post warning ladies who have relaxed when it comes to cooking or like ordering KFC every night for themselves and their men to quit the habit.

It is believed that at some point men get tired of eating outside when they have a woman who could whip some magic in the kitchen. They want a woman that can cook.

Rumours circulated that Rapper Medical dumped his girlfriend Sister Deborah who cant cook to save a life for Fella Makafui who can cook for reasons as such. If that is true then Akosua Vee's advice she shares on her Facebook wall could be true afterall.

Akosua Vee shares marriage tip play

Akosua Vee shares marriage tip

READ MORE: Rosemond Brown joins Sister Derby’s #Kakalika Challenge

The wife of controversial rapper and political commentator A Plus's wife, Akosua,  said women should start realizing that when a guy says he does not care whether you can cook or not, he’s probably telling lies.

Eventually a man is going to dump a lady who can’t cook for one who can Akosua believes.

She shared on her Facebook saying “To all my lovely ladies out there, any man who tells you (I don’t look out for a lady who knows how to cook ), sister pls he dey lie ! Daakye ode b3ka wo Asem! “NB:when they are seriously in love , they say a whole lot of things till reality hits them! Sister girl Berra know how to cook cuz he can’t eat out everyday!!!”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

I am not bothered by ‘dumb question’ gaffe - Wendy Shay I am not bothered by ‘dumb question’ gaffe - Wendy Shay
Checkout these throwback photos of Fella Makafui and Sister Deborah Checkout these throwback photos of Fella Makafui and Sister Deborah
Fella Makafui revels in elegant black beauty Fella Makafui revels in elegant black beauty
American rapper Lil Jon builds second school in Ghana American rapper Lil Jon builds second school in Ghana
White people are 'reared' not raised - Christiana Awuni White people are 'reared' not raised - Christiana Awuni
Rosemond Brown joins Sister Derby’s #Kakalika Challenge Rosemond Brown joins Sister Derby’s #Kakalika Challenge

Recommended Videos

Sister Derby offers cash weekly for #Kakalika challenge videos Sister Derby offers cash weekly for #Kakalika challenge videos
KiDi, Kuami Eugene are better singers than Wizkid and Davido KiDi, Kuami Eugene are better singers than Wizkid and Davido
The evolution of Sarkodie The evolution of Sarkodie



Celebrities

Lydia Forson with her friend Sister Derby
Lydia Forson teases Sister Derby, brands Medikal a 'liar'
Sister Deborah, Lydia Forson, Medikal and Fella Makafui
Sister Derby fat-shamed Lydia Forson, called her broke - Medikal
 Apostle John Prah and Nayas on a movie set
Apostle John Prah condemns Nayas for spreading falsehood
Christiana Awuni gives marriage advise
Quit marriage if partner disagrees with your acting career - Christiana Awuni
X
Advertisement