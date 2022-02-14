Sister Derby and new boyfriend loved up in new photos and video to mark Val's Day

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, Sister Derby and David have been spotted at a plush hotel making arrangements to spend special time at the place of leisure. The lovers who were all over each other have also featured in a steamy photo.

Derby who wore red lingerie with hand gloves was captured lying on the bed whilst her man, dressed in a white shirt and a pair of trousers posed behind her.

She posted the photo beloe with the caption "O D O L A S T I C" which happens to be the title of a new love song she released. The post since attracted over 800 comments from her followers and friends who got a lot to say.

Actress Nikki Samonas wrote "Love abounds here. Love lives her" and Aisha Modi also added that "Baddest babes . Am loving this. You deserve all the love" but according to rapper Joey B, the feeling is different. "ei bestie m’ay3 jelozzzzzzz!" he wrote.