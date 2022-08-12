Sister Derby has moved on and now dating David Aboamoah, a new boyfriend she introduced a few months ago. The two seem to be happy-go people and it wouldn't bother them to publicly entertain a conversation about Medikal her "sweet ex".
Sister Derby and new boyfriend tease Medikal with his 'Too Risky' lyrics (WATCH)
Sister Derby and Medikal have ended their relationship about four years ago but the drama around their breakup is not ending anytime soon.
In a new video the Ghanaian model shared on social media, she was captured with her boyfriend enjoying a lovey-dovey moment with the "Too Risky" song she composed with Medikal.
During some time into the video, her new boyfriend requested Medikal's part. "I go rap Medikal en part" and Sister told their friend who was filming them that "he (David) wants to trend". In that split of seconds, David shouted "bor me din mama" a rap line Medikal uses in his songs.
Sister Derby continued the singing song as she sang "I fit make it rain on them, wo bu fo I will put the blame on them". To this, David said "ey you know the song word for word" and she replied, "it's my song too".
The video of the couple has since been trending online with social media users having a lot to say about it. Watch below and share your thoughts with us via the comment section.
Medikal and Sister Derby remain the most talked about celebrity couple in Ghana showbiz.
The rapper and the Ghanaian model/media personality date from 2016 to 2018. In September of that year, the rapper announced that he is now dating actress Fella Makafui.
The news has since sparked a wild conversation of rivalry and comparison between Fella Makafui and Sister Derby and it doesn’t look like it will end anytime soon. Medikal and Fella are now married with a daughter.
