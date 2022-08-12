Sister Derby and new boyfriend tease Medikal with his 'Too Risky' lyrics (WATCH)

In a new video the Ghanaian model shared on social media, she was captured with her boyfriend enjoying a lovey-dovey moment with the "Too Risky" song she composed with Medikal.

During some time into the video, her new boyfriend requested Medikal's part. "I go rap Medikal en part" and Sister told their friend who was filming them that "he (David) wants to trend". In that split of seconds, David shouted "bor me din mama" a rap line Medikal uses in his songs.

Sister Derby continued the singing song as she sang "I fit make it rain on them, wo bu fo I will put the blame on them". To this, David said "ey you know the song word for word" and she replied, "it's my song too".

The video of the couple has since been trending online with social media users having a lot to say about it. Watch below and share your thoughts with us via the comment section.

Medikal and Sister Derby remain the most talked about celebrity couple in Ghana showbiz.

The rapper and the Ghanaian model/media personality date from 2016 to 2018. In September of that year, the rapper announced that he is now dating actress Fella Makafui.