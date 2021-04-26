RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sister Derby drops new eye-popping photos with black cross tape over nipples (18 + PHOTOS)

David Mawuli

Ghanaian songstress and actress Deborah Owusu-Bonsu, also known as Sister Derby, just stirred up Instagram with new hot photos showing her nipples covered with cross black tapes.

The self-acclaimed ‘African mermaid’ is not new when it comes to serving racy photos but her fans aren’t bored of her…because she serves a variety of content on weekly basis.

In her latest Instagram post, the “Too Risky” hitmaker served body goals wearing a yellow and tomato fitting nude dress. She accompanied her eye-popping look with a grey wig and simple accessories.

Sister Derby, who seemed to be on vacation, took the photos in front of a hotel swimming pool.

She captioned the photo: “Time be moni. Don’t waste my time.”

The photos attracted lots of comments from hundreds of fans and celebrities alike. Ghanaian international model Victoria Michaels and socialite Aisha Modi were among the celebrities who commented.

Sister Derby isn’t new when it comes to nudity. She proudly flaunts her body at any given opportunity.

She is also the first Ghanaian celebrity to register her name on OnlyFans – a content subscription service where content creators earn money from users who subscribe to their nude content.

The platform also allows content creators to receive funding directly from their fans monthly as well as one-time tips and the pay-per-view feature.

From her recent videos and photos on Instagram, it seems she will make millions from OnlyFans if she goes harder on the platform.

