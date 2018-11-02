Sister Derby practically brakes the internet with this saucy photo

The ‘Uncle Obama’ hitmaker, Sister Derby dropped another hit but this time she ain’t spitting bar but dripping it like it’s hot.

Rumours have it that Sister Derby’s relationship with Medikal is on the rocks, but this picture of her suggest the musician is far from sad.

The ‘Uncle Obama’ hitmaker dropped another hit but this time she ain’t spitting bar but dripping it like it’s hot. The bomb she dropped on Instagram is nothing less than raw sauce and absolutely no ketchup. Captioning the heat with just a single word, “Who?”

Dressed in a black bikini thong and cropped tee, Sister Derby looks ravishing seated on an old rusty chair at the beach. Even she makes the rust on the chair look dope. And that pink hair colour blocks perfectly with her bright orange nail polish. Detail is everything.

Pray, do tell who can capture so much exquisiteness in one single picture?