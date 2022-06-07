Sister Derby would have left Twitter if I tweeted what I initially wrote - Sam George (WATCH)

"You are rather full of perversion. So obsessed with peoples' sexual orientation. Shame on you, you backward thinker!!!," Sister Derby tweeted.

Her tweet was in response to Sam George saying "I have seen the attacks from a few goons aligned to a political inclination based on my leadership on the PMB against LGBTQI+ in Ghana. Bow your heads in shame. Nothing would stand in our way to get this bill passed by the House. Take your perversion and let me speak my truth!".

The MP who has fast tweet fingers did not spare the singer over her attack on him. Digging into his savagery armoury, he dropped a shady tweet that came as a shock to many.

"Hopefully, when you figure out what genre of music you can succeed at, we can have a forward-looking conversation. Until then, say hi to @AmgMedikal for me. Cheers," a jab curated from Sister Derby's music career and failed relationship with Medikal, went viral.

The tweet sparked debate online as Tweeps said an MP shouldn't descend to that level whilst others believed Sam George should be allowed to express himself just as any other citizen and a Twitter user.

Commenting on this during an interview on The Delay Show, the lawmaker said he was even charitable with his reply to Sister Derby because should he have tweeted what he first wrote, the Ghanaian model would have stopped using Twitter by now.

"Someone like Sister Derby I shared wisdom with her," he said and Delay retorted that "was it necessary? Don't you think that was low?" and he replied, "it wasn't low, I edited that post 5 times".

The host asked why, and he said "because what I typed originally, and people who went to Tech (KNUST) would appreciate it, I was in in the same hostel with Derby so Derby I know her personally. She insulted me 5 times in different tweets".