Sizzla burns platinum plaques received from DJ Khaled; says 'he insulted me' (WATCH)

In an Instagram Live on Thursday, Sizzla is seen wrecking and burning the broken remnants of the plaques. Whilst at it, he has been ranting that the American artiste insulted him.

"You insult me DJ Khaled, man. A weh yuh a do." Sizzla said. However, he tore a photos of DJ Khaled’s sons from the plaques and placed them carefully on a wall, whilst saying: “Babies are innocent."

Sizzla's colleagues with him chanted, ‘Holy Emmanuel I, King Selassie I', while the 'Nah Apologize'. “Not even mi name mi cyaan see pon this,” Sizzla grumbled. Someone off camera chimed in: "You need magnifying glass fi see that."

The video has since stirred myriads of comments online as many wonder how exactly DJ Khaled offended Sizzal.

Commenting on the video, legendary Ghanaian record producer, Da Hammer said "Disappointing… he didn’t have to put Jamaica on any joint… than man looove Jamaica with all im heart. This is what he gets for putting u on a montser album that didn’t need u.

Very disappointing bro. Plaques come with album covers. Did u expect your face on the plaque? Sad. Khaled needs to stick to american acts and quit putting ppl on".