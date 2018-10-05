Pulse.com.gh logo
Slay queens Efia Odo and Fella Makafui fight on social media


Chick Fight Slay queens, Efia Odo and Fella Makafui reignites their beef on social media, as they throw shades at each other

The battle is far from over as the two slay queens have a go at each other again.

  • Published:
Efia Odo and Fella Makafui

The slay queen, Efia Odo would never miss an opportunity to have a go at the young businesswoman, Fella Makafui. The bad blood grows thicker between the two young ladies.

The socialite famous for her sultry photos showed off her dance moves as she announced her boyfriend’s acquisition of a new car. The car which is a Mustang model is similar to Fella’s customized new Mustang.

READ ALSO: Fella Makafui gets new customized convertible sports car

One Instagram page decided to congratulate the couple as well as mention the similarities between the two automobiles. This didn’t seem to have gone down well with Efia Odo, who came on Instagram to put everyone in their places.

Slay queens, Efia Odo and Fella Makafui reignites their beef on social media, as they throw shades at each other play

Instagram comment

 

In one of her comments, she referred to Fella Makafui as “it” and sounded a strong warning to anyone who dared compare their car to Fella’s. She wrote, “Stop trying to pin me against THAT girl cuz we on different agendas!”

READ ALSO: Contact Fella for your private jets and more

 “The way Y’all made the story seem like we got the car cuz “it” got the car … I’m tired of stories of me with “it” in it”, she continued her rant. 

Slay queens, Efia Odo and Fella Makafui reignites their beef on social media, as they throw shades at each other play

Instagram comment

 

Fella also jumped on by sharing a post in her Instagram story. Unlike Efia Odo, she went in a more subtly hinting that some people were barking dogs. She also wrote, “That’s why I don’t jump into beefs neither give away my beautiful precious time”

Slay queens, Efia Odo and Fella Makafui reignites their beef on social media, as they throw shades at each other play

Instagram story post

 

Well, it seems these two are far from making peace with each other. Hopefully, Efia doesn’t turn out to eat her words this time around.

WATCH THE VIDEO THAT START THIS WHOLE THING HERE:

View this post on Instagram

Efia Odo#emo#4oCZ##s Boo Buys A Ford Mustang Smart Car - Just As Fella#emo#4oCZ##s Own And Efia#emo#4oCZ##s Jubilation Means A Lot To Us #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## Looks like the slay battle is turning into a battle of Mustangs and if you no get money for business class air ticket on this trip of smart cars then hide your face. lol Y#emo#4oCZ##all remember the yellow smart whip Fella Makafui has now been cruising as her latest car? Yeah it#emo#4oCZ##s a Ford Mustang and Efia Odo#emo#4oCZ##s boyfriend has bought one too. This has sure left Efia so damn excited like she woke up midnight to pray for this day and used some means to seduce the Almighty Giver of Mustangs to bring this one her way. Fam, it looks like it#emo#4oCZ##s Efia#emo#4oCZ##s Reveloe who will take us to Santorini o, merhn dude sure got the stacks and could just give this toy to Odo as her assurance because this her celebration is wild!!! ____________________________________________________ #FameBugs #Ghana #EfiaOdo #FellaMakafui #Actress #FordMustang #SlayQueens #Ghanaian #Celebrities #Gossip #Enews #FameBugs

A post shared by FameBugs (@famebugs) on

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

