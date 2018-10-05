news

The slay queen, Efia Odo would never miss an opportunity to have a go at the young businesswoman, Fella Makafui. The bad blood grows thicker between the two young ladies.

The socialite famous for her sultry photos showed off her dance moves as she announced her boyfriend’s acquisition of a new car. The car which is a Mustang model is similar to Fella’s customized new Mustang.

One Instagram page decided to congratulate the couple as well as mention the similarities between the two automobiles. This didn’t seem to have gone down well with Efia Odo, who came on Instagram to put everyone in their places.

In one of her comments, she referred to Fella Makafui as “it” and sounded a strong warning to anyone who dared compare their car to Fella’s. She wrote, “Stop trying to pin me against THAT girl cuz we on different agendas!”

“The way Y’all made the story seem like we got the car cuz “it” got the car … I’m tired of stories of me with “it” in it”, she continued her rant.

Fella also jumped on by sharing a post in her Instagram story. Unlike Efia Odo, she went in a more subtly hinting that some people were barking dogs. She also wrote, “That’s why I don’t jump into beefs neither give away my beautiful precious time”

Well, it seems these two are far from making peace with each other. Hopefully, Efia doesn’t turn out to eat her words this time around.

