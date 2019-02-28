SM Movement – the fan army behind SM Empire – has blasted their leader for accepting and endorsing what many describe as a ‘stupid’ facial tattoo.

On Thursday, February 28, the “Ayoo” hitmaker shared a photo of a fan who has done a facial tattoo of the “Reign” album symbol.

Shatta Wale described the action on Facebook as “the spirit of God is talking” but on Instagram, he said: “this is real loyalty.”

Immediately after posting the photo, fans attacked him on Facebook and Instagram, calling his endorsement as ‘stupid’, ‘foolishness’ and other unsavoury words.

“This is the most dump sh*t thing to do, what do you gain by doing this...note that human beings act irrationally and can change towards you anytime,” one fan said.

Another Instagram user also said: “This’s madness total madness I mean. He is aimless visionless and useless to the society.”

“Shatta this is stupidity to the highest degree... I doubt if u will do this for loyalty sake. I beg look for this guy and feed him bcos society won’t offer him any job,” said another user.

See what fans on Instagram and Facebook are saying below.