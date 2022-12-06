So far as it's mutual - Adina on artist managers and female musicians sexual affairs

Speaking on Takoradi-based Spice FM, Adina maintained that she sees nothing wrong with it.

Emphasizing her points, the ‘Shoulder’ hitmaker said it is totally okay for an artiste and a manager who are both two adults to build a sexual relationship.

She added, that as long as their professional and personal lives do not conflict, they are good to go.

Pulse Ghana

“There is nothing wrong as long as the artiste is not underage. If she is mature enough and the two of them understand that this is what they are doing and can separate that from their work and make sure they are successful, then that’s fine.

If you are a professional and you know this is your job description, knowing that day in and day out this is what you supposed to do for the artiste, the artiste also understands that she is supposed to do music then that’s fine. That is how it should work, so any extra thing is extra. Their (sexual relationships) are all extra-curricular activities,” Adina asserted.