Social media accuses Nina Ricchie of having breast implants

The stunning musician, Nina Ricchie with jaw-dropping features including a tiny waist and perfectly round bottom is causing a stir on social media with a peeping nipple.

Social media accuses Nina Ricchie of having breast implants play

Nina Ricchie

Media representation of beauty is at almost impossible standard unless through surgery. Which is why Instagram users pointed our glitches in Nina Ricchie’s alleged breast implants.

Pictures of the Nina Ricchie at DJ Mensah’s All White party is causing a stir on Instagram. The #BAM signee wore a white lacy cut-out bralette and tight shimmering pants. Although the outfit is smashing, there was huge wardrobe malfunction as her large perky breast threatened the seams of her bralette. Resulting in a peeking nipple.

Social media accuses Nina Ricchie of having breast implants play

Nina Ricchie

 

And that wasn’t the end of her woes, hungry eyes also noticed a somewhat glaring scar at the side of her breast and the unusual position of her nipple. This led to her fans expressing displeasure at the supposedly poorly done cosmetic surgery.

The stunning musician has even more jaw-dropping features including a tiny waist and perfectly rounded bottom. And to top it off, she also has hit songs under her belt which includes ‘Tsoobi’.

Social media accuses Nina Ricchie of having breast implants play

Instagram comment

Social media accuses Nina Ricchie of having breast implants play

Instagram comment

Social media accuses Nina Ricchie of having breast implants play

Instagram comment

Social media accuses Nina Ricchie of having breast implants play

Instagram  comment

Social media accuses Nina Ricchie of having breast implants play

Instagram comment
