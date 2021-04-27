Social media cast doubt on Lil Win and Sandra Ababio’s dating rumours after actor confirmed he has remarried

In the interview, he disclosed that he is now remarried to one Obaa Serwaa who lives in the United States. He further disclosed that they have two children together.

Right after Lil Win’s confirmation, some social media users started digging into Lil Win’s alleged past affair with Sandra Ababio and concluded that both didn’t date.

Most of the commentators on the issue insinuated that Sandra Ababio wouldn’t have wished Lil Win a happy birthday on her social media pages if the latter ditched the former to marry another woman.

“I don't think Lilwin was dating Sandra Sarfo Ababio as alleged... Lilwin has remarried after his divorce (he disclosed this during an interview).....and the woman is certainly not Sandra......if they were truly dating, am sure after his divorce would have been the best time for them to be together as husband and wife... Anyways, Lilwin is following Sandra on Instagram but she is not following him back,” a gossip page on Instagram claimed.

A commentator said: “We have two types of dating ooo. Dating for fun and dating for marriage.” Another added: “It's not every dating that leads to marriage tho, they did went out.”