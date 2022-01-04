RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Princess Shyngle turns counsellor; says 'social media fucked up my marriage' (WATCH)

Princess Shyngle has disclosed that her two marriages failed because of social media.

The Gambian actress shed light on her marriage failure as she turned a counsellor to advise people on what to do to have a healthy relationship or sustainable marriages. "Social media is one of the main reasons that f*cked up my marriage," she said.

In January 2021, Princess Shyngle tied the knot with her long-time crush and childhood friend, Bala-Gaye. But on Saturday, April 10, Princess Shyngle took to Instagram to share her divorce documents and accused her husband of abuse and lies.

Before her January 2021 marriage with Bala-Gaye, the actress who rose to fame whilst living in Ghana was engaged to another mystery man she named as Frederic Badji.

She announced the relationship in September 2019 with a proposal video to reveal that she has been engaged. However, a month later, she came with a sad news that the relationship has collapsed with the pending marriage cancelled.

Talking about all these failed relationships, Princess Shyngle is saying that social media played a significant role. In a YouTube video that sees her discussing dos and don't in a relationship, she said "number 4, keep your relationship away from social media".

"Keep your marriage out of social media, it's one of the main reasons that fucked my marriage so I am telling this for a fact," she emphasized. According to Princess Shyngle, social media users gaslight drama that will eventually cause problems in the relationship.

Hear more from her in the video below and share your thoughts with us via the comment section.

