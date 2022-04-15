RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Social media go crazy over rumour that A$AP Rocky has cheated on pregnant Rihanna

Rihanna has reportedly 'split' from ASAP Rocky with rumours he has cheated on her.

Rihanna et Asap Rocky séparés
Rihanna et Asap Rocky séparés

The news was broken on Twitter by one Louis Pisano, a fashion influencer who writes for popular Magazines. "Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi," Louis in an explosive tweet.

The tweet has gone viral driving the internet into a frenzy. The unverified news has since sparked a huge discussion about the pair's relationship whilst many doubt the news.

Rihanna attend un enfant avec Asap Rocky
Rihanna attend un enfant avec Asap Rocky pulse senegal

Louis continues, "Amina was responsible for designing Fenty’s footwear offering and Rihanna is often seen in custom shoes from her own label. ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes".

Following the backlash over his allegation, he tweeted "the way that some of y’all think I would just make that up in the circles that I’m in in this industry in Europe, and ask yourself why for the second day industry insiders have told y’all this news. I just gave you the details that person who tweeted this news LAST NIGHT didn’t give you".

Social media has since been reacting to the rumour with memes and more. Check out some of the viral posts about the unconfirmed report so far.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

