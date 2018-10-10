news

It seems everyone was waiting on rapper Sarkodie to replied dancehall artiste Shatta Wale

The rapper has finally responded to all the jabs from fellow musician Shatta Wale with a hot new diss freestyle 'Advice'.

The dancehall artiste has been jabbing the SarkCess Music label boss on countless occasions for ‘not supporting him’.

READ MORE: MUSICSarkodie shreds Shatta Wale; calls him fool and broke in new freestyle

It all statred in an interview Shatta Wale had on Hitz FM claiming Sarkodie refused to appear on set for their collaboration song “Dancehall Commando” video shoot.

Read reactions below: