Social media reaction to Sarkodie's diss song to Shatta Wale


Social media reactions Here is what Ghanaians are saying about Sarkodie's diss song to Shatta Wale

The Sarkcess music boss, Sarkodie diss song is out and we can't have enough of it.

It seems everyone was waiting on rapper Sarkodie to replied dancehall artiste Shatta Wale

The rapper has finally responded to all the jabs from fellow musician Shatta Wale with a hot new diss freestyle 'Advice'.

The dancehall artiste has been jabbing the SarkCess Music label boss on countless occasions for ‘not supporting him’.

READ MORE: MUSICSarkodie shreds Shatta Wale; calls him fool and broke in new freestyle

It all statred in an interview Shatta Wale had on Hitz FM claiming Sarkodie refused to appear on set for their collaboration song “Dancehall Commando” video shoot.

Read reactions below:

