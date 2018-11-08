Some social media users warn Shyngle to stay back because he is engaged.
The tiny-waist slay queen in her most recent post shared a photo of herself hanging out with the Hollywood hunk at an unidentified location.
How their paths crossed is what we do not know but her caption suggested she would grab the first opportunity to star in a movie with the UK based Ghanaian-Sierra Leon star.
READ ALSO: Princess Shyngle hangs out with the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Idris Elba
However, netizens are trooping in lots of interesting comment. Some social media users warn Shyngle to stay back because he is engaged, others seem to congratulate her meeting the Hollywood hunk.
Pulse.com.gh brings you Social media reacts to Princess Shyngle with 'Sexiest Man Alive', Idris Alba.
READ ALSO:Idris Elba is the sexiest man alive for 2018