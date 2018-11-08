Pulse.com.gh logo
Social media reacts to Princess Shyngle with 'Sexiest Man Alive', Idris Alba

Some social media users warn Shyngle to stay back because he is engaged.

  • Published:
After the hang out photo of Princess Shyngle with UK’s sexiest man alive, Idris Elba, popped up online, social media users have been expressing their thoughts on the photo and their comments are entirely ridiculous.

The tiny-waist slay queen in her most recent post shared a photo of herself hanging out with the Hollywood hunk at an unidentified location.

How their paths crossed is what we do not know but her caption suggested she would grab the first opportunity to star in a movie with the UK based Ghanaian-Sierra Leon star.

However, netizens are trooping in lots of interesting comment. Some social media users warn Shyngle to stay back because he is engaged, others seem to congratulate her meeting the Hollywood hunk.

Police narrate how Kumawood actor Abass got stabbed to death
Police narrate how Kumawood actor Abass was stabbed to death
Lil Win
Lil Win mourns late Kumawood actor Abass
Princess Shyngless makes melanin sexy in half nude photo
Wendy Shay
Make good use of every little opportunity - Wendy Shay advises fans
