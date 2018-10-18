Pulse.com.gh logo
Social media trolling makes me stronger – Moesha Boduong

Trolling on social media has become a become common amongst netizens and no one is spared.

play

Actress Moesha Buduong is one celebrity who has consistently been trolled for either her physical attributes.

Whether it is a comment she made or clothes she wore, they socialite is one who is never spared of any faux pas. She has been accused of having a fake body, bleaching among others, but she tells Showbiz she remains unfazed.

“When it comes to social media trolling, I think I will be right to say that I have been trolled more than any female actress in the showbiz industry but I don’t allow that to get to me.

play

 

“It makes me strong instead and the reason is simple; if I break down, my dreams will not be accomplished. Again, there is more to come so if I don’t stand strong to face all these, what will I do when I progress ? I have toughened up and I laugh over it whenever I see something like that being done to me."

Moesha admits that she has moments when negative remarks puts here mood down. “I am human and cannot say it is not blood that flows through me, I have had my down times where things got to me.

“About four years ago, when things like this happened, I would stay indoors because I did not know the industry I had gotten myself into and did not understand how things operated but with time, I realised cyber bullying and trolling comes with the job,” she said.

