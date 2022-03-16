This year, fuel prices have been adjusted upwards three times and it is only the third month since the year begun.

Today, Wednesday, March 16 2022, the Institute of Energy Security has reported a 5% increment in fuel prices.

The Ghana Cedi is now worth 7.31 compared to a United States dollar.

The situation of the dollar also makes it difficult not only for Ghana’s import dependent economy to thrive, but the country’s debt levels will continue to soar as it will need more dollars to settle them.

This has prompted 3 musicians and 3 actresses to highlight their concerns on Twitter.

While some are contemplating buying horses to find a way to circumvent hiking fuel prices others completely staying indoors to conduct their business.

However many have pointed out that, the worsening economic conditions is because of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Check out the views of the celebrities below.

Joselyn Dumas

A friend of mine came to Ghana 🇬🇭 for a few weeks and later called me saying…

Joo why is the living here so expensive, for a developing country? Wow. How can local businesses thrive? And how can foreign businesses come in and operate successfully?

I was just quiet…🥴💔📱

D Black

Town make hard ooo . Naaaa. Government ain’t helping the people like promised. There are no jobs , there are no incentives for the lower class , the economy isn’t doing well on numerous fronts , the cedi is depreciating soo fast, the people are going through it.

Sarkodie

Staying indoor when I touch down GH … Zoom calls only … #FuelPrices

Kwaw Kese

The economy Dey turn boys to old men by force 😂🤣

Moro fuel ⛽️ prices go escalate

Lydia Forson

What a time! I still remember when the dollar was heading to almost GH4 under the previous government. The way we bore! Now a dollar is almost GH 8 and our economic gurus who held conferences with PowerPoints haven’t been able to do much but still speak bl3

Yyvonne Nelson

Fuel prices !!!!!!

@NAkufoAddo