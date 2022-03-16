There seem to be no end in sight concerning the precarious economic situation in Ghana at the moment.
Some Ghanaian celebrities lament about rising fuel prices and economic hardship
Some Ghanaian musicians and actresses have shared their frustrations about the growing economic uncertainty and the continues rise in fuel prices in the country.
This year, fuel prices have been adjusted upwards three times and it is only the third month since the year begun.
Today, Wednesday, March 16 2022, the Institute of Energy Security has reported a 5% increment in fuel prices.
The Ghana Cedi is now worth 7.31 compared to a United States dollar.
The situation of the dollar also makes it difficult not only for Ghana’s import dependent economy to thrive, but the country’s debt levels will continue to soar as it will need more dollars to settle them.
This has prompted 3 musicians and 3 actresses to highlight their concerns on Twitter.
While some are contemplating buying horses to find a way to circumvent hiking fuel prices others completely staying indoors to conduct their business.
However many have pointed out that, the worsening economic conditions is because of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Check out the views of the celebrities below.
Joselyn Dumas
A friend of mine came to Ghana 🇬🇭 for a few weeks and later called me saying…
Joo why is the living here so expensive, for a developing country? Wow. How can local businesses thrive? And how can foreign businesses come in and operate successfully?
I was just quiet…🥴💔📱
D Black
Town make hard ooo . Naaaa. Government ain’t helping the people like promised. There are no jobs , there are no incentives for the lower class , the economy isn’t doing well on numerous fronts , the cedi is depreciating soo fast, the people are going through it.
Sarkodie
Staying indoor when I touch down GH … Zoom calls only … #FuelPrices
Kwaw Kese
The economy Dey turn boys to old men by force 😂🤣
Moro fuel ⛽️ prices go escalate
Lydia Forson
What a time! I still remember when the dollar was heading to almost GH4 under the previous government. The way we bore! Now a dollar is almost GH 8 and our economic gurus who held conferences with PowerPoints haven’t been able to do much but still speak bl3
Yyvonne Nelson
Fuel prices !!!!!!
@NAkufoAddo
ayeeeeekooooo!!!!!!
