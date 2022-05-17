Some MPs behaved like infants when I visited the parliament – Blakk Rasta

The ace radio presenter was hauled before Parliament in 2015 after his allegation on air that most MPs smoke cannabis.

As a result of his claims, Parliament invited him before the Privileges' Committee to justify the comments.

The Committee of Privileges consists of the First Deputy Speaker as Chairperson and not more than 30 other Members. It enquires into any complaint of contempt of Parliament or any matter of privilege, which may be referred to it.

Speaking on the Prime Morning TV show, Monday, Blakk Rasta said, “You should have been in Parliament to see what was happening, when I was passing, some Minister stretched his leg and said where are you going? They were doing all that, they were as infants. Some of them.”

He reiterated that “Parliament should apologize to me, of course, yes, you brought me there and wanted to embarrass me.”

He explained that a reason Parliament owes him an apology is that his statement at the time was to call the legislature to legalise cannabis. And he feels vindicated as the law-making body has given approval for the medicinal use of the substance.

He added his voice to a growing number of people who have suggested the substance should be legalized, although, according to him, he doesn’t smoke.