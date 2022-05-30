Some new artistes expect me to greet first when we meet – TiC

“Tuface will see me and shout my name. If he is watching, he will tell you, he will be laughing and say that’s true. But Ghanaian artiste who just sprang will see you, pose and expect you to say hi, and sometimes if you don’t, he may even go out and say you don’t value them.

“I don’t want to mention names because when you do that, it becomes a bit personal. But I am just saying that if you don’t know me, I don’t know you.”

He said this on Citi TV’s Upside Down show.

He also expressed how sad he felt when the organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards did not invite him for the award event.

He pointed out that, he was among the first artistes who performed at the award scheme when it started in 2000.

“You can’t do Ghana Music Awards and not send me an invitation. I am not the King of Ghana music, but I deserve some kind of monumental positioning in this country. If you check the first Ghana Music Awards that was ever held, I was a performer. So history has captured me for Ghana Music Awards.”

He added that when veteran artistes like himself and the likes of Daddy Lumba are invited to such events, it adds more value to it.