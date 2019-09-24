According to the “Eye Musuo” actress, a lot of people who aspire to be others fail to look beyond the surface – instead, they focus on the part they have been programmed to see.

She made this statement on Instagram on Tuesday, September 24, adding that if humans could live long enough, they would live to see the truth.

Nobody knows what triggered this post from the ‘Music Music’ show host, however, she is known for using her social media platforms to share motivational messages with her fans.

Benedicta shared a new classy photo with the caption: “Do you know why you think some people’s lives are better than yours? Because you see the part that they show you. If you could live long enough you’ll realize that some of the people you are secretly envying lives are miserable”.

Do you agree with her?