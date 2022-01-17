'Some spouses will leave their spouses to heaven on the day of rapture' - Florence Obinim

Florence Obinim was speaking about her husband's scandals after she was quizzed on how she still stands by him despite all the controversies and comments about their marriage.

Bishop Obinim and his wife Pulse Ghana

In her response, she said “people don’t have a final say in my life. I don’t listen to hearsays or people’s verdicts about my life or my family. The bible advised us to turn our weeping into rejoicing and that is what I always do. Everyone will be judged according to his or her deeds so why should I bother?"

During an interview with TV XYZ, she continue that "on the day of rapture, even a married couple will be lying in bed together but one will be taken and the other will be left behind. If God who created you hasn’t judged you, then who I’m I to judge. The one you hate could be God’s loved one. I’m also the type of person who doesn’t let unnecessary things destroy my peace".