Someone photoshopped Shatta Wale and Michy; it looks so real

Someone decided to use his photoshop skills in a very lovely way. Whoever photoshopped the King and Queen of shatta movement into a wedding photo and made it quite striking

  Published: , Refreshed:
Someone photoshopped Shatta Wale and Michy; it looks so real play

Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy

Since Shatta Wale and Michy announced their engagement on stage, there has been a lot of speculations as to how the wedding is going to be. Luckily for us, someone has given us a very fair idea.

News flash … there is going to be a shatta wedding soon and now we have pictures of how it may go down. Someone decided to use his photoshop skills in a very lovely way. Whoever photoshopped the King and Queen of shatta movement into a wedding photo made it quite striking.

READ ALSO: Shatta Michy spotted rocking a gold ring after her engagement with Shatta Wale

At first glance, you may mistake it for real until you notice or the glitches affecting photoshop. But Shatta Wale exuded the perfect aura of sophistication in his photoshopped tux. And Michy also looked flawless in her photoshopped lace covered long-sleeved ball gown. But I daresay the couple would look ravishing on their big day.

 

Shatta Wale finally prosed to Michy, his longtime girlfriend on stage during the launch of his Reign Album. Congratulations to the couple in advance.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

