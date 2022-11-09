Sometimes I feel I am in the wrong profession – Shatta Wale

The ‘Gringo’ hitmaker is one of the most talked about celebrities in the industry and he has been involved in countless controversies the most recent being his failure to perform at the Hogbetsotso Beach Rave despite an agreement with the organizers.

But while addressing the incident, Shatta wondered why people believe he deliberately absented himself without finding out the reasons.

“Oh Ghana. Sometimes erh you people dey do aah then adey feel say I chose the wrong profession. But I know I didn’t choose the wrong profession because I am destined for greatness. I have got so many haters who have so many evil thoughts about me. But I thank God that the ones who want to learn and listen to me are doing it,” he stated during a Facebook live.

Touching on the main reasons he didn’t show up on stage during the Hogbetsotso Beach Rave, the dancehall artiste said he was disrespected by the organizers.

“Ibe show wey them contract me for. We no dey go greet people. Ago taya before the show starts sef. I know how people dey love me and I know I’d have to get into the crowd. Everybody go dey talk to you and your voice all go strain. I wanted to keep the energy for my lovely people of volta.

As I ask them whether ino be this thing I tell them before coming, I hear sey one of the organizers say if I no go come the radio station, then them no go take me go my hotel room. So you expect me to carry all the luggage I came with to the radio station?” he expressed in Pidgin English during the Instagram live.