Sonnie Badu announces the birth of 5th child with wife

The 'Baba' hitmaker expressed how grateful he is to God that he is able to fulfil His command of being fruitful and multiplying his seed.

"To God be the glory. Baby number 5. I am multiplying my seeds on earth. Thank you, JESUS. #5Grace."

However, the gender of the newest member of the family was not announced.

His or her identity has also been kept secret by the couple, who have been married for close to 8 years now. They tied the knot in a private ceremony in Northumberland, London, on August 2, 2014.

Sonnie and Ann-Marrie have kept the identity of all their children private.

They always cover the faces of their children in their family portraits except their older daughter. They do this to safeguard them from their identities from the public.

The gospel artiste said explained why he does this in an interview in 2021.

“Your children can go through some attacks and you might not know where it is coming from but it will be from the kind of exposure you gave them across the world.