Sonnie Badu announces the birth of 5th child with wife

Kofi Boateng

Gospel musician and preacher, Sonnie Badu has made public the birth of his fifth child with his wife, Ann-Marie Davis.

Sonnie Badu and Ann-Marie Badu
Sonnie Badu and Ann-Marie Badu

The singer disclosed this on June 9, 2022. In a post on his Instagram, he revealed the latest addition to his family with an image that captured the hand of the new born.

The 'Baba' hitmaker expressed how grateful he is to God that he is able to fulfil His command of being fruitful and multiplying his seed.

"To God be the glory. Baby number 5. I am multiplying my seeds on earth. Thank you, JESUS. #5Grace."

However, the gender of the newest member of the family was not announced.

His or her identity has also been kept secret by the couple, who have been married for close to 8 years now. They tied the knot in a private ceremony in Northumberland, London, on August 2, 2014.

Sonnie and Ann-Marrie have kept the identity of all their children private.

They always cover the faces of their children in their family portraits except their older daughter. They do this to safeguard them from their identities from the public.

The gospel artiste said explained why he does this in an interview in 2021.

“Your children can go through some attacks and you might not know where it is coming from but it will be from the kind of exposure you gave them across the world.

“Some post photos of their newborns but the witches in their household will just use the baby’s photo and if the child does not have a strong spirit, they can kill the baby, buy sickness.”

Kofi Boateng Kofi Boateng A user and believer in the power of narrative.

