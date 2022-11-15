RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I am proud of you - Sonnie Badu congratulates Afriyie Barnie for making Black stars World Cup squad

Dorcas Agambila

The final Black Stars 26-man squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup has been received with a lot of mixed reactions.

While some are questioning the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and calling out the head coach Otto Addo, others are glad their favorites got the call up.

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Sonnie Badu who has always campaigned for the inclusion of Daniel Afriyie Barnie in the Black Stars squad took to his Instagram page to congratulate him for finally making list.

“Congratulations my son you deserve the call up to play for Ghana at the world cup. Remember, what I have told you. I am proud of you @afriyiebdaniel #ItsPurple” he wrote.

The Hearts of Oak star is among the home-based players who made it to Ghana’s squad for the 2022 World Cup.

The Afcon U-20 champion was part of the Black Stars squad for the September friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

With barely 10 days to Ghana’s first group game, the Black Stars are under pressure to perform well at this year’s World Cup games happening in Qatar on November 20, 2022.

Familiar faces such as Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, and the likes have however made it to the final squad.

Mubarak Wakaso, Jeffery Schlupp, Stephan Ambroissius, Majeed Ashimeru, and Yeboah among others unfortunately could make the list.

Ghana has been placed in group H with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

Coach Otto Addo is confident that the Black Stars will be able to push through and make it out of the group.

On Monday, Ghana coach Otto Addo officially announced his 26-man squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

However, some big names were missing from the list of the squad for the World Cup due to one reason or another.

Goalkeepers Jojo Wollacott and Richard Ofori have been ruled out of the tournament due to injuries, but the likes of Jeffrey Schlupp and Joseph Paintsil were also not included despite their impressive form at the club level.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
