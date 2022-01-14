The outspoken Ghanaian preacher took to social media to display arms he owns. In a 13 seconds video seen by pulse.com.gh, he displayed two pistols and bullets in his car.
Sonnie Badu flaunts guns and bullets on social media (VIDEO)
Sonnie Badu wants you to know that he is armed by the word of God and weapons.
The leader and founder of The Rock Hill Church captioned the post "The WORD and WEAPON … 24/7 ….".
Over concerns of how Ghanaian rapper Medikal was arrested for also brandishing a weapon on social media, a fan reminded the Gospel singer that he could have been arrested as well if not for his location.
"If you were in Ghana right now, nanka you dey inside" and he replied, "lol I am in Atlanta". Watch the video below.
