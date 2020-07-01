According to the “Imela” singer, he has two honorary doctorate degree, a PhD, a master’s and bachelor’s degree.

He revealed this in an Instagram post on Tuesday, June 30.

“2 honorary doctorates, 1 phd, 1 masters and 1 bachelors ...more to go ...,” he said.

Sonnie urged his followers to take education seriously because it is key to success, adding that ‘you have to educate yourself, get all the degrees…that is what makes the difference.’

“Always remember education is key. If you follow me or have been following me, then remember this team BADU no Dey carry last ... You have to educate yourself, get all the degrees .. that is what makes the difference,” he added.