Sonnie Badu in tears as he calls for the arrest of men in viral 'toddler flogging' video

The video has also broken the heart of Ghanaian preacher, Sonny Badu, who is calling for the rest of all the people behind the video, including the person who filmed it.

"I can’t play the full video as I'm already full of tears. @ghpoliceservice please arrest all three men! The one abusing the child, the one videoing it and the one sitting down," Sonny Badu said in a post shared on his Instagram page.

In a statement released yesterday, the Ghana Police service has placed a GH2000 bounty on the man flogging the toddler in the viral video. "The Police have sighted a horrifying video on social media in which a male adult is seen subjecting an infant to severe beating under a tree.

Efforts are underway to track down the individual involved, have him arrested and rescue the child.

In view of the urgency associated with the matter, a reward of GH¢2,000.00 has been set aside for anyone who is able to provide credible information that could lead to the arrest of the individual and rescue of the child. Anyone with such information should contact the police on 0243809991".