The miracle happened after the Ghanaian Gospel minister poured anointing oil into the hands of one of his church members. In a video shared on social media, the red liquid, said to be blood, has been captured in a woman's hand whilst Sonnie Badu was praying.
Sonnie Badu miraculously turns anointing oil into blood during church service (WATCH)
Sonnie Badu has performed a shocking miracle as he has turned anointing oil into blood during church service.
According to the founder of the RockHill Church based Atlanta, Georgia, the miracle which happened last night is an evidence the blood of Jesus still carries power.
"I have been asking God to show up mightlly in our services and last nights God truly did. The anointing oil turned into BLOOD .. Of course, it’s Holy Week and I have been teaching on the blood," he said.
Sharing the video on his social media pages, he added that "this was not a coincidence it’s was an affirmation that his blood still carries power .. Today, I command the blood to heal you and all your family members - of any generational sicknesses in the name of Jesus".
Watch the video below.
